JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri parents participating in the state's WIC program are getting more opportunities for aid to help care for their children.
Missouri WIC announced Thursday the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) will have extended temporary benefits. According to the agency, WIC is Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
In a news release, the new aid will come monthly including $25 for child participants, $44 for pregnant and postpartum participants and $49 for breastfeeding participants. Previous CVB values ranged from $9-$11, according to the release.
In order to redeem benefits, eligible participants must contact their WIC local program starting Thursday to make an appointment, the agency said. Once an appointment is made, then participants can load additional benefits on their eWIC card.
There are 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri for families to shop for nutritious foods and receive services at any of the 115 local agencies.
WIC serves financially eligible women, infants and children younger than five years old. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under fiver years old.
Missourians interested in learning about WIC benefits can visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.