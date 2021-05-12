COLUMBIA- A bill waiting on Governor Mike Parson's desk involves a newly implemented prescription drug database. If signed, the database would be a way for doctors to keep record of certain opioid prescriptions from other physicians.
Bill Morrissey, a pharmacist at Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy, said this program would not affect the prescription process.
"We already have a monitoring program in effect that covers a large lion share of the state," Morrissey said. "This is just kind of getting it officially from the state level and filling in a few holes in that net of catching those things. There's some small rural counties that are not densely populated that don't report."
Morrissey also said that he is happy to see monitoring happen from the state level, and the lack of the monitoring has forced certain municipalities to take on the responsibility themselves.
"I think the whole pharmacy world is in support of this, to help us do our jobs better," Morrissey said. "It does feel like we're a day late and a dollar short, for years and years this has been something that has been suggested and not passed."
Certain non-profit organizations that advocate against opioid misuse are very pleased with this bill.
Jenny Armbruster, Deputy Executive Director at Prevent ED, which is a non-profit program that works to reduce the harms of drugs through education, intervention and advocacy, thinks this bill will help fight the opioid epidemic.
"We believe this will be an additional tool to help monitor prescription medication misuse," Armbruster said. "It will also help direct people to resources for help or assistance as needed, and allow another way for the community to address the opioid epidemic."
The bill has received bipartisan support in both the Missouri House and Senate and will officially pass if Governor Parson chooses to sign it.