JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer five bull elk permits and another 400 permits for hunting up to 40 black bears this fall.
The application period begins on May 1, and residents have until May 31 to apply. All permits will be given by a random drawing. There will be a $10 fee for each applicant in both permits.
At least one permit for the bull elk is designated for qualifying area landowners while the remaining permits for the general public, MDC said. At least 10% of black bear permits will be allocated to qualifying area landowners.
Only Missouri residents who will be at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt for which they are applying are eligible to apply for elk and bear permits.
For elk hunting, MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 15-23 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 10-18. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions.
The state's second ever black bear hunting season will run from Oct. 17-26. Applicants must select one of three Black Bear Management Zones (BMZ) for the permits. Those selected will then be eligible to buy a BMZ-specific permit at a cost of $25. There will be harvest quotas for each zone.
The harvest limit will be one bear per permit. Only lone black bears may be taken. Hunters may not take bears that are known to be in the presence of others bears, including female black bears with cubs. Bears may not be disturbed, pushed, harassed, or taken from a den.
Residents can apply for the both permit drawings online, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115. Results of both random drawings will be available online by July 1.