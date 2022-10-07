JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Missourians to report local drought impacts in their local areas.
Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and windy conditions, and these conditions are not expected to improve soon according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
As expected, drought conditions continue to expand. 63% of the state is now in a drought. 30% is in a severe, extreme, or exceptional drought. 12.5% is in a extreme or exceptional drought.Most of #MidMo is now in some form of drought. #MidMoWx #MoWx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/il6T22URwQ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) October 7, 2022
A new report this week said 63% of the state is now experiencing drought conditions. These conditions primarily impact agriculture and barge traffic during the harvest.
The department is asking for assistance, encouraging Missourian's to submit reports about drought conditions in their local area. Drought-related information for a specific area can be easily completed and submitted in an online survey to the national Condition Monitoring Observer Reports service.
"Reports of local conditions are a key tool in assessing the changing drought situation," Erin Fanning, director of the department's Water Resources Center, said. "These reports help local, state and national decision makers assess drought conditions and impacts in Missouri."
Helpful resources are available at dnr.mo.gov/drought regarding drought-related news, Missouri drought maps and current condition reports.