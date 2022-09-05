COLUMBIA - More people are on Missouri’s roads this holiday weekend.
“There’s a lot of traffic,” truck driver Kevin Anderson said. “It’s almost like rush hour all the way from Kansas City up to Columbia, and we’ve been driving all the way from Oklahoma.”
Through a survey, AAA found that nearly a third of Americans planned to travel for Labor Day weekend, with 82% doing so by car.
“Obviously, Friday was a busy time to travel, along with folks returning home today [Monday],” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.
Of those drivers, AAA said it plans to help 7,224 stranded Missouri drivers over the course of the Labor Day weekend. That’s from Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5.
Cpl. Kyle Green, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson, said the troops hoped to round out the “100 Deadliest Days of the Summer” without any fatalities this holiday weekend. However, Troop F investigated a fatal crash Friday and a drowning incident at the Lake of the Ozarks Sunday morning.
“Those are the two major ones,” Green said. “I know we’ve had several other injuries and crashes, but won’t know the actual numbers for the troop itself until Tuesday morning.”
In 2021, MSHP reported that 11 people died and 458 were injured in traffic crashes over the Labor Day weekend.
“Just given the amount of traffic that you have on the highways, there’s going to be a correlation between more incidents,” Green said.
Because of how many cars ware on the roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation put a halt on construction through the long weekend. This includes lane closures on Interstate 70 at the Rocheport Bridge, which will resume Tuesday.
One driver said the lack of construction has made a huge difference this weekend.
“Thankfully there hasn’t been much construction out there along I-70 this time of year,” driver Scott Kaverman said. “It’s actually been moving pretty well.”
Green said one of MSHP’s biggest concerns are aggressive drivers, and he recommends leaving earlier to avoid traffic.
“A lot of times that aggressive driving that we see is because of people trying to get to a certain location, coming across a traffic jam, or traffic congestion,” Green said. “Then they start losing their patience.”
Truck-driver Allen Stephenson is driving from North Carolina. He said he’s seen more issues on the road at night over the weekend.
“Nighttime, I’ve seen some reckless drivers - probably under the influence - and it might get a little crazy,” Stephenson said. “Definitely got to watch out for those.”
Driver Kaverman agreed, but also said he’s seen more officers patrolling the highways.
“There’s been a few aggressive drivers out there for sure,” Kaverman said. “Definitely the cops are out in force this weekend.”
Green confirmed that MSHP does have additional troopers out.
“We’re trying to get people to slow down and obey the traffic laws,” Green said. “Ultimately, all we want is for everybody to get home safely, and that takes a team effort.”
While Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer travel, a AAA survey shows high amounts of travel will continue into the fall.
“Despite some of the higher inflation costs, travel costs, and of course gas prices, we know that people’s desire to travel and get back out there has been outweighing those costs,” Chabarria said.
AAA also says gas prices dropped across the state ahead of the Labor Day weekend. GasBuddy reports that the average gas price in Columbia is $3.39.