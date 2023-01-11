MISSOURI - The deadline to file challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) broadband maps is Friday, Jan. 13.
Missourians can challenge the existing broadband maps and put in their address to request more coverage.
BJ Tanksey, director of the Office of Broadband Development, said the Friday deadline will help make sure all Missourians get the broadband funding they need, but he encourages Missourians to still file after the date.
"The 13th is a deadline, but it's not the end all be all," he said. "There could still be additional information put in and we would encourage citizens to continue taking part in that."
Tanksey said Missourians filing the challenges will help lessen the gap in broadband coverage. The more challenges the FCC receives, the more possibility Missouri can receive increased funding toward bringing everyone coverage.
"We do see some areas that that we've had citizens reach out to us and say, 'This map doesn't reflect the service that's actually available in our location,' and that's exactly what this point in the process is for," Tanksey said.
The process will also help in cases where the map shows they have coverage, but it's phone or satellite coverage, instead of wire or fiber.
"Satellite service, and unlicensed wireless is not considered full service when it comes to the funding we will receive," Tanksey said. "So when you see certain satellite technologies that say they're serving everyone in Missouri, they probably could. But that won't actually impact our funding. The ones that will are the wired line connections and the licensed wireless connections."
During the pandemic, many people who did not receive broadband service did not feel like they were represented on the FCC map. The map showed that several houses in a census block had service, when there might only be one house in that block who actually had that service.
Boone County County Commissioner Justin Aldred said there's already been some changes to the program.
"At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to proper internet service was key to employment, key to education and key to health services," Aldred said. "We saw that not just here in Boone County, but statewide. So I think it's incredibly important that people go through this process and find out what they can and see if they can get proper service to their house through the FCC process."
The goal of the FCC is to get as many people broadband service as possible, and the Office of Broadband Development said the first step in that is challenging the maps.
Click here to view the maps and click here to submit a challenge.