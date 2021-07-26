JEFFERSON CITY – A new state task force is gathering comments from the public on how to strengthen services for Missouri sexual assault victims through an online survey.
You can take the survey with this link. The survey closes Sept. 30, 2021.
The task force was created through Senate Bill 569, which also includes the “Justice for Survivors Act” and the “Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights."
Senate Bill 569 requires the task force to make recommendations regarding the implementation of a method for investigating complaints about the handling of sexual assault investigations, along with the development of documentation to be provided to sexual assault survivors informing them of their rights.
It also directs the task force to determine when there is a need for additional employees or volunteers at rape crisis centers, determine the costs of meeting the potential need and methods for meeting the need.
The task force includes members of the General Assembly, the Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Public Safety, Missouri Hospital Association and representatives from a rape crisis center and a coalition against domestic and sexual violence. The survey and additional information about the task force are available on the task force website.
The task force is also required to collect data on sexual assault reporting, arrests, prosecution rates, access to sexual assault victim services and any other relevant information for its deliberations and recommendations.
The Missouri Rights of Victims of Sexual Assault Task Force has also scheduled four online public hearings to gather suggestions and comments from experts from a variety of fields who have been asked to testify.
Each of the four individual listening sessions will deal with a specific topic related to the experiences of sexual assault victims. The public hearings will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- Aug. 25, Standard Practices
- Sept. 14, Survivor Privacy
- Sept. 22, Funding
- Sept. 28, Evidence Collection
The public hearings will be conducted through WebEx. Information on how to listen in will be provided on the task force website once it is available.
The task force is required to submit a report on its findings, including any majority and dissenting opinions to the Governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31, 2021.