JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday.
Peaceful protests were held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Taylor, who is convicted of the murders of his girlfriend and her three children.
Parson’s denial comes after Taylor’s attorney, Kent Gipson, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to appoint a special master to review the case, according to the Associated Press.
In Jefferson City, protesters stood outside of Gov. Mike Parson’s office at the State Capitol.
“Execution is not the answer,” Curt Wichmer, a Missouri Catholic Conference legislative analyst, said. “These are people that are in serious need of being able to amend for their mistakes and turn their lives around.”
Wichmer said cutting anyone's life short isn't fair.
“I'm hoping that we're moving forward toward a more civilized society,” protester Laurie Wern said. “We [should] deal with the real problems in this society that are creating situations like this.”
Wern said she came out to protest because her brother was murdered. She said she doesn’t want anyone else to lose another loved one by the hands of another person.
“My family felt like we would never have any peace by killing another human being,” Wern said.
Taylor asked for a spiritual advisor 24 hours before his execution, ultimately missing the two-week notice deadline, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Parson's office confirmed to KOMU 8 that Taylor was allowed to meet with his chosen spiritual advisor Tuesday morning and parts of Tuesday afternoon. However, the spiritual advisor and other witnesses will not be allowed in the execution chamber.
Taylor’s execution marks the third execution in the state in three months. This is also the fourth execution under Parson’s leadership.