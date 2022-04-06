JEFFERSON CITY - A diverse and powerful coalition got together at the Capitol on Wednesday morning for Distracted Driving Awareness Day.
Bipartisan-state legislators, distracted driving victim advocates, the Missouri Department of Transportation, traffic safety organizations, AAA Missouri and high school students worked together to call for change to this deadly driving habit.
Distracted driving victim advocate Adrienne Siddens shared her experience with the public to spur people toward a positive change.
"Just making people realize that you affect the world more than you think you do," Siddens said.
Siddens is a Columbia resident. She lost her husband, Randall Siddens, to a distracted driver nearly three years ago. The driver was reportedly on FaceTime and driving over the speed limit when she hit Randall Siddens on Grindstone Parkway while he was picking up cones after a triathlon.
"I think people think it's not as serious as 'it's no big deal, but that'll never happen to me,'" Siddens said. "But it only takes one time, and then you will constantly regret that decision whether you affect someone else or whether you take your own life."
Madison High School won the first prize in the AAA Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown. AAA said 79% of its students took the pledge to drive without cell phone distraction, speak up for others to do the same and always wear a seatbelt.
"And it makes us feel important that what we're saying is getting pushed across the very high level, especially with the lieutenant governor saying some words, and we got to speak personally with them." Connor O'Bannon, a senior at Madison High School, said. "It just makes us feel that what we're doing is important, and it's actually working. And so it gives us more motivation to hopefully next year, keep pushing, and maybe we'll see some real progress."
Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) delivered a short speech at the event. He is the sponsor of Senate bill 713 — a distracted driving bill. The bill would require hands-free phone use for all Missouri drivers.
He made an analogy that distracted driving was more like drunk driving than anything else.
"When you pick up your cell phone while you're behind the wheel and look down at it, you may be looking for 5 or 10 seconds at a minimum. And we know a lot can happen while you're going 70 miles per hour in 5 or 10 seconds." Sen. Greg Razer said.
With only five weeks remaining in the legislative session, Sen. Razer said he will be looking for avenues to add this as an amendment to other bills.
"Mine [Bill 713] is non-controversial," Sen Razer said. "I would try to add it to another non-controversial transportation-related or public safety-related bill and say, this is another transportation issue that needs to come up, try to get the chamber to vote that amendment onto the bill that we're hearing, and then try to get it to the governor that way."
If SB 713 passes and signed into law, it will take effect on Aug. 28.