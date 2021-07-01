JEFFERSON CITY − Over 300 Missourians from across the state gathered in front of the Governor's Mansion Thursday morning to voice their frustrations about the refusal to fund Medicaid expansion.
The rally took place on Thursday, which is the same day the expansion was supposed to take effect.
Crystal Brigman Mahaney, the Director of Missouri Jobs with Justice Communications, said it was an emotional day.
"Less than a year ago, we went to the polls to vote to put Medicaid expansion in our Missouri Constitution. So for months and months, so many Missourians, more than 275,000 have had so much hope," Brigman Mahaney said.
Missourians voted to be the 38th state to expand its Medicaid program on Aug. 4, 2020.
This would cover over 270,000 people who earn less than $18,000.
"Governor Parson said he would respect the will of the people and he made that promise. Unfortunately Governor Parson lied," Brigman Mahaney said.
Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse said any additional expansion to a program that takes up 40% of the state budget already would be detrimental to other issues that Missourians care a lot about.
"Since I've been in office, it has grown substantially. It's continuing to expand on its own," Bayse said.
"Governor Parson still has the power to stop these attacks on democracy, stop these attacks on health care and simply fulfill his promise and deliver the health care that we all voted for," Brigman Mahaney said.
"We are in the process of reforming Medicaid and I think that's kind of the way to go here and make sure the people that need the help are getting it," Bayse.
"You might be able to hear behind me we've already got rallying and chanting because this is a really important issue," Brigman Mahaney said.
Kevin FitzGerald said he made the trek from St. Louis.
"We have a super majority being an obstacle to the bitter end on this. And I just hope people watch that no matter what side of the aisle they're on, think about how your vote has been disrespected," FitzGerald said.
"I do not believe for a minute that we are turning anybody away that truly needs help," Bayse said.
"Respect the vote, respect the vote of Missouri citizens and the people that are voting and have voted for this conglomerate that isn't respecting our vote, think about it next time and let's vote these folks out," FitzGerald said.
After impacted Missourians spoke at the rally, the crowd marched a couple blocks to the Missouri Department of Transportation, where the Governor was located, to chant outside.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments against the state on July 13.