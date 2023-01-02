MISSOURI - This year most Missourians will be paying less in their income taxes.
A law that took effect Jan. 1 reduces the state's top marginal individual income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.95%.
According to AP News, the top income tax rate covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.
"It only is going to affect those who make more than that minimum," MU economics professor Peter Mueser said. "Now that minimum isn't very high in Missouri, so lots of people are paying these taxes. Nonetheless, the first thing to recognize is not everyone is experiencing this tax reduction."
Mueser said although it is about a 5% decrease in the tax rate, it's not going to be all that noticeable when it comes to counting your dollars.
"To put this in context, that's a tax reduction of 5.3 cents per dollar to 4.95 cents per dollar," Mueser said. "Overall, it's a reduction of a third of a penny for every dollar earned. That's not a lot of money. If you have 10 dollars, you would be saving 3 cents compared to before. If it's 100 dollars, that's 30 cents. That's a modest effect. Not so modest as to be worth nothing, but certainly not something that people are going to notice in a very serious way."
In addition to the percent change in the top rate, the amount of income that is exempt from Missouri's individual income tax rates will increase from $100 to $1,000.
"What this means is that an extra 900 dollars that you might earn will now be exempted from Missouri taxes," Mueser said. "This increase in the minimum will affect almost everybody. Essentially, anyone who pays any Missouri income tax will get some kind of a break."
This specific change also means earners making below $1,000 a year will no longer have to pay state income taxes.
Mueser said even though this change might not have the largest of impacts, it will impact every Missourian who has a taxable income. This tied in with Governor Parson's tweet on Monday, saying that every taxpaying Missourian "will see a reduction in their tax liability."
The tax cut we signed last October is giving back to hard-working Missourians.Across the board for every taxpaying Missourian no matter their background, income, or job description, they will see a reduction in their income tax liability. pic.twitter.com/TnhjgV5r5t— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 2, 2023
Lawmakers approved the legislation during a special session in September. Missouri is one of 11 states across the country lowering income tax rates. It joins Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York and North Carolina.
"I think the economy is doing relatively well, so tax revenues have gone up," Mueser said. "You can now cut the tax rate without having to cut the government quite so dramatically as you might in other times. In some ways, the view is that if the government needs less of your money, it should take less of your money. If you don't think the government needs to expand if the economy does, well, then it's natural to cut tax rates."