JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri residents and business owners got their chance to testify over a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis possession and sales during a committee meeting Tuesday morning.

The Cannabis Freedom Act (House Bill 2704) was introduced by Rep. Ron Hicks (R-St. Charles) in February.

According to the bill text, the bill will "expunge conviction records of offenses or municipal violations pertaining to nonviolent marijuana-related offenses or violations that are no longer illegal in the state of Missouri" and allow "personal use or consumption of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older."

"We're in a time right now where it's coming whether we want it or not," Rep. Hick said. "Seventeen other states have legalized it for adult use now, and there's even more that have done it for the medical side of it."

Hicks wanted a big part of his bill to be about criminal justice reform for those who are incarcerated for possession of small amounts of cannabis. Ben Hartley, founder of Real Legalization Missouri, testified on Tuesday particularly about this issue.

"We have people that are currently serving prison sentences for non-violent cannabis offenses. If our opposition's measure is passed, people are still going to be going to prison or serving prison sentences," Hartley said.

People like Eric McCauley - who was released eight months ago after serving a 13-year prison sentence for cannabis possession. McCauley was away from his son during his time in prison. Both of them were at Tuesday's hearing.

"It is really painful having come out and to still think about them in there because I was extremely blessed to get some help and support here in the community," McCauley said. "People shouldn't be jailed for cannabis. You can't look around and see what's going on. He said that to me when I got off the bus coming back from prison when I finally was released, and they picked me up at the bus station. He said 'Dad you're not going to believe it, there's dispensaries on every corner.'"

Hippos Marijuana Dispensary has one location in Chesterfield and will soon open two more in Columbia and Springfield. The company has sold medical marijuana to patients for years but is excited to sell its product to more people. However, CEO Nick Rinella criticized HB 2704 for not addressing testing of marijuana in the state.

"There's no testing involved. I don't know what's on that product. I don't know if it's safe to consume," Rinella said. "I can hope that everybody's a good actor, but we know that's not the case."

HB 2704 is not the only push for legalizing recreational use of marijuana. Currently there is the Missouri Marijuana Legalization Initiative to try and get the issue onto the ballot come November. Rinella said he supports this initiative because those licensed to sell medical marijuana will be able to now distribute safe product recreationally.

"You're going to have safe access to product. Your friends, your family, your children, if they're using they can find it. This provides safe access," Rinella said.

However supporters of HB 2704 fear the petition will monopolize the current business of marijuana. Some of the people testifying on Tuesday deal with patients needing medical marijuana, including Deb Nash who is a part of Progressive Osteopathic therapies.

"Our patients cannot afford their medication. Our parents have to choose between medication for their child and food, is that a fair choice?" Nash said. "I have patients that are not on the black market. They will not smoke if they cannot get it legally. They're afraid of what will be in that."

Everyone who testified Tuesday was in support of legalizing recreational use of marijuana. It is just the way in which it legalized that people are torn on.

"Missouri, it's coming, and I think it's time we stand up and figure out how do we want it to come," Hicks said.