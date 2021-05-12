JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Missouri will withdraw from all federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic by Saturday, June 12.
Parson cites hundreds of thousands of jobs being open and a labor shortage in the state as reasons to withdraw from federal benefits.
Columbia massage therapist Ben Reid said unemployment benefits were extremely important for him.
"I went on unemployment, toward the beginning of the pandemic. And it was super crucial to helping me get through some really difficult financial times," Reid said.
Reid said that although jobs are available, many people are thinking about the long term when deciding whether or not to take a minimum wage job.
"There's just a lot of people trying to figure out what the best path is forward for them," he said.
Kyle Garofaro is currently receiving unemployment benefits. He said that while jobs are available, many do not provide sufficient wages.
"There are definitely jobs available, but they tend to be low paying. So that's kind of just been my experience so far, it's necessary to stay on the benefits," Garofaro said.
He said higher paying jobs have been difficult to come by.
"To find high paying jobs, there's so many people applying for those jobs, because the workforce is so saturated, good luck getting picked," he said.
Being on unemployment requires people to apply for three jobs per week. Garofaro said he didn't have much luck with applying.
"I was offered two jobs, both of them didn't really work out. But that's not a super high ratio. What is that like? 100 jobs [applied for] and two job offers. So it's not like you can just go out and find one tomorrow," he said.
Hallsville resident Tiffany Crowe said receiving unemployment in March of 2020 was critical.
"When the pandemic started, I was at a true loss. I lost two jobs in the blink of an eye, and we weren't sure how the impending crisis would play out. Being approved for unemployment was such a blessing for my family," Crowe said.
The current state unemployment rate sits at 4.2%.