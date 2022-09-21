COLUMBIA — Missouri is one of 24 states that sent a letter to three major credit card companies over their plans to implement a new merchant category code for gun stores.
In the letter, the attorneys general warned, "Be advised that we will marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights."
KOMU 8 News contacted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office to better understand his objections and any case law which supports his stance. His office is working on a response.
But Royce Barondes, a law professor at MU, offered some insight to the authority maintained by the attorneys general.
"It strikes me as entirely possible that because this is a wholly unprecedented action that's proposed by credit card companies, that a prompt indication of concern by various attorneys general is not necessarily unfounded or inappropriate," he said.
"Because this is a quickly developing circumstance, it strikes me as entirely reasonable for the attorneys general to identify, to express, that they have concerns as to private party actions where these private parties are effective oligopolists who are taking action that might suppress exercise of a civil right," he added.
Everytown for Gun Safety released a statement after the companies committed to the change, praising the move.
