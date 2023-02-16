JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Drought Assessment Committee met Thursday to discuss the status of the state's ongoing drought and to update the Drought Mitigation and Response Plan.
Gov. Mike Parson signed executive order 22-04 in July 2022, which instructed the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to gather the committee to help guide the state’s drought response.
The original order declared a drought alert for 53 Missouri counties - more than 50% of Missouri. The order had been extended until March 1 of this year, and the committee decided Thursday to not extend the order once it expires.
Now, less than 2% of Missouri is in a drought, and less than 1% is in a severe drought.
DROUGHT BUSTED!Just 3 months ago, 50% of Missouri was classified in drought, about 20% of the state was in "severe" drought#Drought was a major concern heading into the winter season after a dry summer & fall 2022 #mowx pic.twitter.com/QTS1F0aZeY— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 16, 2023
Erin Fanning, director of the Water Resource Center at the DNR, said they have been meeting since last summer in response to the drought.
"Not every drought is the same, so the specific impacts we are seeing during this 2022 and 2023 drought are with the agricultural community, as well as commercial navigation," Fanning said.
Harrison Backer, vice president of Wise Bros, a farm in Callaway County, knows the impact to the agriculture community all too well.
"We really haven't had an incredibly wet winter and I think a lot of our neighbors are really on the cusp of whether we are going to have a good year," Backer said.
He said they had a really dry year last year and they are waiting on some rain to get them back to where they need to be.
"If you look outside right now, yeah it is kind of muddy, but at the same time, deep down in the ground, the sub-moisture is just not there," Backer said.
The Drought Assessment Committee is waiting to see how the weather is over the next few months to decide if they need to reconvene and discuss drought conditions again.