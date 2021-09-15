KANSAS CITY - It is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and the Missouri Democratic Party has announced the creation of the Missouri Democrats Latino Caucus.
This announcement came on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month to recognize the strength of Missouri’s Latino community, increase outreach and the need for more representation.
The Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Randy Dunn and Secretary Manny Abarca released the following statements about the caucus:
“Democrats are about representation, and we are excited to further and deepen our representation of Missouri’s Latino communities. This caucus will be geographically and culturally diverse, we aren’t just looking at urban and developed communities. Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder for all of us on the importance of these communities and culture, but we don’t want to do it for just one month. Manny and I are honored to start this caucus,” Dunn said.
“It’s long overdue that the Missouri Latino community has a permanent caucus. This working group will prioritize empowering the voices of all Latinos throughout the state, advocate for more just and humane treatment of Latino children, families and workers and to share the values of our collective cultures, customs and traditions,” Abarca said.
Members of the caucus will be announced later this month. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated through Oct. 15.