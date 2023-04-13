Missouri's first zoo-raised hellbender successfully reproduces in the wild

MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Thursday a milestone in its effort to recover the endangered Ozark hellbender population.
The MDC says a zoo-raised hellbender has successfully reproduced within the Current River. It was released into the river in July 2019.
“We are very excited to announce this news,” Missouri state herpetologist Jeff Briggler said in a news release. “This is the first documented event of a zoo-raised animal fathering a clutch of eggs in the wild.”
In October 2022, biologists came across a tagged male Ozark hellbender that was attending a clutch of 128, well-developed eggs on the Current River. When biologists later returned to the nest, the eggs were beginning the hatching process with the father protecting them.
At the time of release, the male hellbender weighed 5.6 ounces and measured 11.8 inches, according to Justin Elden, curator of herpetology and aquatics at the St. Louis Zoo.
“At the time his nest was discovered in the fall of 2022, he weighed 8.9 ounces and measured 14.4 inches," Elden said.
The department partnered with the St. Louis Zoo's WildCare Institute and the Ron and Karen Goellner Center for Hellbender Conservation in the early 2000s to breed the salamanders in captivity. Once the larvae reached between 3 and 8 years old, they were released into their native aquatic ecosystem.
Since then, more than 10,000 Ozark and eastern hellbenders raised at the STL Zoo and MDC hatchery have been released into their native rivers.
Ozark hellbenders in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas rivers once had a population of more than 27,000. According to the MDC, there are now fewer than 1,000 Ozark hellbenders in the world. The animal was added to the federal endangered species list in October 2011.