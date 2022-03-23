COLUMBIA - Women working full-time in Missouri earn about $10,000 less per year than men, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Full-time working women across the U.S. earned 83 cents to every dollar compared to men in 2020. This has slightly increased since 2019 when women were making 82% of what their male counterparts were making.
As the owner of Artistry Salon in Columbia, Bridget Williams said she hasn't dealt with the wage gap as much as some of her colleagues.
"I run into several - I have several business clients, and they're out in the professional world, and we've had conversations about the wage gap," Williams said.
Associate professor of gender studies at the University of Missouri Lynn Itagaki says the gap is hard to close when things outside of a woman's control arise.
"When they have emergencies, or when they have to save for education, whether it's for themselves, or whether it's for their children, they won't have that and they'll end up paying so much more on the back end," Itagaki said.
If the numbers stay consistent, we could be seeing bigger issues start to emerge, Itagki said.
"A conservative estimate of over the lifetime earnings of half a million dollars, that would not be paid to women," Itagaki said.
Williams feels that when women don't get paid the amount they deserve, it can make them feel inferior.
"It sends a message to society that we're not as valuable as men," Williams said.
Itagaki understands that progress has been made, but she believes that more can be done to help increase the living conditions of women.
“Oh, wow, you know, women have made gains, and that is absolutely true. Women have made gains,” Itagaki said. “But then when we look at how that has played out over time..."
Even though investments into women-owned business have increased, Itagaki said she would like to see more.
“Over and over again, it's shown that women, women-owned businesses do vastly exceed the kind of investment and yet we're not making that kind of investments in women on businesses,” Itagaki said.
Workplace culture is something that needs to change in order to close the gap further, she said.
“I think, you know, we have to have a workplace culture that encourages women to be a part of it. And and stay part of it,” Itagaki said.
She explained a transformation is needed to help establish this culture change to close the wage cap even further.
“It's a transformative moment for a lot of these workplaces that are male dominated, that I don't think a lot of workplaces do engage with. And so as a result, it has a kind of chilling effect on women who go into these fields,” Itagaki said.
For future success for everyone, Itagaki said the wealth of women is crucial.