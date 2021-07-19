Missouri's Joint Committee on Education holds hearing on critical race theory

The Missouri legislature's Joint Committee on Education held a hearing on critical race theory.
Critical race theory and its place in schools has been a political touchpoint in recent months.
Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.
It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The Associated Press has found little to no evidence that critical race theory itself is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.
Monday's hearing includes invited testimony. There will not be an opportunity for public comment during the hearing.
The testimonies were from six different people representing different school districts across the state.
They all shared concerns for the teaching of critical race theory in schools.
The overall concern they say is the negative environment that critical race theory creates for students and teachers both inside and outside of the classroom.
The committee members did engage in a disagreement about the process of gathering testimony and the lack of diverse perspectives in the testimony presented.
The House democrats held a news conference in response to the hearing afterwards.