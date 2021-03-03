COLUMBIA- For the fourth day in a row, Missouri reported a positivity rate below 5% from positive COVID-19 PCR tests.
At the same time, testing across the state has decreased. Yet, according to Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer, these trends don't necessarily correlate.
"They don't necessarily correlate, we actually saw this early on where people were saying 'Well our positivity rates is only high because we are testing everyone.' Well now they are saying 'It's low because we're not testing enough,'" Dr. Robin Blount said.
One of the reasons that these don't correlate, according to Dr. Blount, is because people usually have a reason to get tested.
"Most people get tested for a reason, and we have fewer people that have COVID right now," Dr. Blunt stated.
The steady decline in COVID-19 cases in mid-Missouri and the state has seen different counties modify safety mandates. Those same counties have seen different testing sites be modified due to lack of demand.
While the positivity rate is low, getting tested even with the lower case numbers is a good idea, until herd immunity is reached, Dr. Blunt said.
"If there's suspicion, get tested. The reason being that we don't have herd immunity yet, and we need to know if somebody needs to be in isolation, and whether or not their close contacts need to quarantine."
