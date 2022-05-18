Missouri's new congressional map signed into law

JEFFERSON CITY − Gov. Mike Parson held a bill signing ceremony in the State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon to sign House bill 2909, which will establish a new congressional map for Missouri's eight districts.
The map, approved in the Missouri Senate last Thursday, splits Boone County into two districts, with the southern half of the county being moved to District 3 and the northern half remaining under District 4.
"Today, we signed into law a congressional map that meets our constitutional requirements," Gov. Parson said. "This past session, we saw a few individuals' political posturing obstruct key pieces of priority legislation and promote inefficient and ineffective government. It's unfortunate so much time and productivity were lost just to receive a map with the same partisan split that was proposed six months ago. These past months could have been better used by county clerks implementing a new map and preparing for upcoming elections."
The new map goes into effect immediately. This means the changes will affect voters in the August election.
Gov. Parson was also joined at the ceremony by Rep. Dan Shaul.