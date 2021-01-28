MISSOURI — Missouri's new Office of Childhood, a consolidation of several early childhood programs across the state, was officially established by Gov. Mike Parson Thursday.
The new office will be housed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Parson announced a press conference Thursday. It will cover all things related to early childhood care and education, including child care, home visiting, early learning and early intervention.
The office is also in partnership with the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Social Services (DSS).
“Missouri families deserve the best early childhood system our state can provide,” Gov. Parson said in a statement. “This is also a critical area of workforce development for our state. We must see to it that the workforce of tomorrow starts off on the right foot, and that means better support for Missouri children and their families.”
The goal of the new office is to streamline already existing childhood programs in order to provide Missouri children and their families with more consistent, high-quality services.
“Safe, stable, and nurturing environments are essential to prevent child abuse and neglect in the early years of a child’s life,” DSS Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said. “Feeling safe allows young children to build strong relationships, be confident, and reach their full potential.”
The Office of Childhood will consist of 145 employees across the state, but no state employee positions are being eliminated. Current funding will remain the same for the involved programs.
Parson signed Executive Order 21-01 officially establishing the new office Thursday. The order will will take effect on Aug. 28, 2021, unless disapproved by the state legislature within 60 days.
