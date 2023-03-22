COLUMBIA - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an amended petition Tuesday in his case against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Bailey has been pushing for Gardner's removal since late February.

The amended petition stated that Gardner "has knowingly and willfully failed and neglected her duties, and this Court should relieve her of them." Bailey stated numerous reasons for Gardner's removal in Tuesday's petition. They include:

Respondent has failed to prosecute criminal cases.

Respondent has failed to review and charge cases submitted by law enforcement.

Respondent has failed to review reports of officer involved shootings.

Respondent has failed to comply with discovery obligations.

Respondent has failed to timely dispose of evidence in criminal cases, creating a danger to law enforcement personnel left “drowning in drugs” seized from crime scenes.

Respondent has failed to hire, train, and supervise her staff to carry out the work of her office.

Respondent has failed to comply with public records requests under the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Respondent has mismanaged her office finances and burdened the city with hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Respondent has violated the constitutional rights of victims by failing to inform and confer with them about pending cases.

Respondent has failed to timely dispose of criminal cases, violating the rights of victims and defendants alike.

Gardner has faced criticism in recent months after a robbery suspect got out of jail and later caused a crash that injured a high school athlete from Tennessee. The girl lost both her legs as a result of the crash.

An investigation later found the driver, Daniel Riley, was out of jail despite numerous bond violations. Bailey and others put the majority of the blame for Riley's freedom on Gardner.

Gardner vowed to remain in her job, accusing the attorney general of a “political stunt” to “stop the voice of the people of the city of St. Louis” who elected her.