ST. LOUIS-- A roofing scammer has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt announced that James Twaddle pled guilty to and was convicted of four counts of deceptive business practices and four counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.
These charges stem from a 2012 St. Louis County-area roofing scam, in which Twaddle and his staff convinced 22 Missouri homeowners, after an April hailstorm, to file claims with their insurance companies and turn the checks over to Twaddle in exchange for roof repair services. The money was then spent on personal items like all-terrain vehicles and diamond rings for Twaddle and his family.
"As Attorney General, one of my most important duties is protecting all six million Missourians from fraud and scams," Schmitt said. "When we learn of deceptive business practices, particularly when they are targeting vulnerable populations, we will work to seek justice for the victims."
Prior to his plea and sentencing, Twaddle paid full restitution, approximately $85,000, to his Missouri victims.