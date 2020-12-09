MISSOURI- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook Inc. Wednesday.
The lawsuit alleges Facebook illegally "stifles competition to protect its monopoly power by illegally acquiring competitors in a predatory manner and cuts services to smaller threats."
In doing so, users are "deprived of the benefits of competitors and privacy protections and services were reduced."
“We are filing this suit on behalf of the millions of consumers and small businesses who have been harmed by Facebook’s predatory behavior,” Schmitt said. “We allege that Facebook has stifled competition to protect its monopoly power, reduced choices for consumers, shut down innovation and weakened privacy protections for millions of Americans.”
The suit also says the company provides a personal networking service in exchange for a user's time, attention and personal data. It then monetizes its business by selling advertising to firms that "attach immense value to the user engagement and highly targeted advertisements that Facebook can deliver because of the data it collects on users, their friends and their interests."
By acquiring smaller companies and potential rivals, Facebook can maintain its monopoly over the social networking market and make billions from advertising, the suit says.
The coalition's suit asks the court to stop Facebook's anticompetitive conduct and to block the company from continuing the behavior. It also asks the court to refrain Facebook from making any more acquisitions valued at or in excess of $10 million without an advance notice to the state of New York and other plaintiff states. Finally, it asks the court to provide additional relief determined appropriate.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
In coordination with the multistate coalition, the Federal Trade Commission also filed a separate complaint against Facebook Wednesday.
The lawsuit is headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and an executive committee made up of attorneys general of California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.
The executive committee is joined by the attorneys generals of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the territory of Guam.