JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri House Democrats filed a resolution Tuesday, urging U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to resign.
In a press release, the state representatives cite "his leading role in inciting sedition and violent insurrection against the government and people of the United States" for filing.
State Representative Peter Merideth, D- St. Louis, filed House Concurrent Resolution 10 in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“There must be accountability for this dangerous behavior that the junior senator from Missouri continues to exhibit,” Merideth said in the release. “He knows he is lying and he knows those lies are dangerous. America deserves better. Missourians deserve better.”