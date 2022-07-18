JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has submitted a second request for Attorney General Eric Schmitt to address the legality of contraception after the criminalization of abortion for non-medical emergency circumstances.
Quade requested an official opinion from Schmitt on June 29, but received no response.
On Monday, Quade submitted another request.
Quade is hoping to provide clarification to Missourians on whether the criminalization of abortion in all circumstances except for medical emergencies would allow women to be prosecuted for using contraception.
"Without clear guidance from [Schmitt's] office, there remains a heightened risk a prosecutor with political or ideological motives could bring malicious charges against Missourians over birth control," Quade said in her request.
Schmitt has said in public statements that House Bill 126, or the trigger law, does not outlaw the prescribing, dispensing and use of birth control medications or devices, but there is currently no law protecting Missourians from prosecution.
"Since you share concurrent jurisdiction with local prosecutors to bring criminal charges under this law," Quade said in her request directed to Schmitt, "it is imperative for you to provide a written opinion explaining how you interpret HB 126 and related statutes, and how you intend to enforce them."
Schmitt's office has yet to respond to Quade's request as of early Monday afternoon.