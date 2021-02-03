JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri state representative Patricia "Tricia" Ashton Derges has been asked to resign from her position by Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold) following her federal grand jury indictment.
Derges faces charges stemming from false claims she made about stem cell treatments at her southern Missouri health clinics.
She faces eight charges of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements to federal officers and 10 counts of distributing prescription drugs over the internet without a prescription.
In an emailed statement, Vescovo said he removed Derges immediately from all of her committee assignments following the announcement of her charges.
"After speaking with her and with the caucus, I am asking her to resign her seat with the House. The legal process will ultimately determine her guilt or innocence, but this is clearly a time for her to spend with her family as she focuses on her legal issues, and for the people of the 140th district to move forward with selecting a replacement who can effectively advocate for their interests," Vescovo said.
Derges (R) was elected to the Missouri General Assembly in November 2020 in Christian County (District 140).