JEFFERSON CITY - A second resolution condemning the Dred Scott decision, introduced by state Senator Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis), passed unanimously through the Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues Wednesday morning.
This second resolution passed exactly three weeks after Rep. Rachel Proudie's (D-Ferguson) resolution did on March 31.
Similar to the one Proudie put forward, it formally condemns the Dred Scott decision issued by the Missouri Supreme Court on March 22, 1852.
The Dred Scott decision denied citizenship for Black Americans within the United States and stated that the rights issued to American citizens through the Constitution did not apply to Black Americans.
Through the condemning of the decision, Proudie said both resolutions have symbolic meaning and said it meant a lot to her because of the pain her ancestors endured.
"My own personal ancestors were enslaved by the oldest higher education institution west of the Mississippi which was St. Louis University. They would have been impacted by this ruling," Proudie said.
"What it says to me about our state, is that no matter what partisan or party arguments we may have, putting a value on human lives is important to us all regardless of race."
The resolution passed just one day after the guilty verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin, in which Proudie said is a step in the right direction.
"These gestures are a huge deal as far as healing," Proudie said.
"As I would suggest to anyone, if you are serious about healing, we must learn to stop offending the wound, and this resolution is one way in going about doing that."
Both chambers within the Missouri state legislative branch have now moved to condemn the Dred Scott ruling. Both resolutions have received bipartisan support.
The resolution will now head to the House Administrative Oversight Committee and be voted on at a later date.