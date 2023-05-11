JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed Senate Bill 398 which includes a section that bans texting while driving in Missouri. Missouri now becomes the 49th state to enact such a law. Montana is the only state without one.
Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City) sponsored the texting while driving ban. He said that other states noticed a 7% decrease in the number of distracted driving incidents simply by passing the bill.
"That 7% is actual lives saved, not just the money to fix your car, the headache of it," Razer said.
He continued, "This is such a common sense thing. We all know when you're driving down I-70 going 75 mph and your head's down looking at your phone, that's not safe."
Missouri drivers cannot be pulled over for texting while driving, but if law enforcement pulls over a driver and notices that he/she is texting, then the driver can be written a separate ticket just for that.
Apple CarPlay and other single-finger usage devices will still be legal while driving.
The Senate was particularly productive on Thursday after days of continued filibustering on Tuesday and Wednesday. Eleven pieces of legislation including the texting and driving bill and also a bill containing Blair's Law, which elevates charges for the reckless discharge of a firearm.
Both legislative chambers convene for the final time on Friday when the session will end at 6 p.m.