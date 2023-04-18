JEFFERSON CITY - The MO Senate Appropriations Committee has recommended $2.8 billion to be allocated to I-70 improvements, including expanding the highway to at least three lanes throughout the entire state. Committee chair Sen. Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) said this is in addition to the $860 million in I-70 development funding that the House approved the same day.
The appropriations committee plans to split the funding for this development, with half ($1.4 billion) coming from state funding and bond the other half for a maximum of 15 years. The Senate plan is to expand I-70 development beyond just specific projects in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Columbia.
Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) said, "roads and bridges are two of our mainstays that we want to make sure are kept up to date, so that's one good way to sue that money."
Chairman Hough added that he believes this usage of funds benefits all types of people across the state. "We struggle, I think, in this state a lot balancing rural interests and urban interests," he said. "This is a main priority not only for our urban communities but also but also those folks who live in and around and move their products through this state."
The chairman also emphasized the committee's intent to maintain the $100 million annually the state has budgeted for rural road upkeep and maintenance.
"A lot of my district has rural roads," Sen. Hoskins said in approval. "We want to make sure that those rural roads will be maintained as well."
The committee also recommended $20 million for environmental studies work to be conducted along state roadways, including $5 million for work to be done along Old Route 63.
The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee will reconvene on Wednesday morning.