JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announced in a press release Monday that the coalition will be officially disbanding.

Citing increasingly public and discordant divisions among Republican leadership, Senators Rick Brattin, Bill Eigel, Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig and Mike Moon announced that passing conservative Republican policies with the supermajorities in place in Jefferson City is their top priority.

According to the press release, the group is dedicated to forming a new leadership coalition with any senator "that is ready to prioritize the passage of major Republican policy above a desire for continued conflict."

"Such a change is necessary to achieve peace within a body that has seen little of it since the final legislative day of the 2021 First Regular Session" the press release said.

After the Conservative Caucus landed the chamber in gridlock for much of this year's session with aggressive tactics like filibusters, unification under a single Republican majority caucus could make for a Senate that passes legislation far more efficiently.

"On August 2nd, 2022, the Republican Primary electorate decisively voted in favor of the conservative message espoused by Conservative Caucus-aligned Republicans—support for the Party platform and accountability for votes taken" the release stated. "It is time for the Republican Caucus to go fully on offense."