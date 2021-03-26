SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Additional charges have been returned by a federal grand jury against an elected Missouri state representative for a nearly $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme.
The Missouri lawmaker, Patricia "Tricia" Ashton Derges was charged in a 23-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Western District of Missouri US Attorney's office.
The superseding indictment replaces the original indictment, in which she made false claims about stem cell treatment, and includes three new counts of COVID-19 fraud, in addition to the original charges.
The superseding indictment was made public Friday when she appeared in federal court for her arrangement.
The indictment alleges that Derges fraudulently received $296,574 in CARES Act funds for Lift Up, her non-profit corporation that serves the poor, homeless and uninsured, although Lift Up did not provide any COVID-19 testing services to its patients. In fact, Lift Up’s medical clinic closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed from March to June 2020.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade released a statement shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, regarding concerns of Derges being able to cast votes.
“With allegations of fraudulently securing federal coronavirus relief funds among the latest felony criminal charges filed against Republican state Rep. Tricia Derges, it further calls into question her fitness to serve in the legislature," Quade said. "But more immediately, it raises deep concerns about whether she should be casting votes that will determine how Missouri allocates its share of those relief funds. Given the situation, it would be appropriate for her to recuse herself from voting when the House debates the state budget next week."
According to the indictment, Derges requested reimbursement for $379,294 in COVID-19 testing and related expenses, and future funding in the amount of $503,350. In total, Derges applied for $882,644 from the CARES Act Relief Fund on Lift Up’s behalf.
Congress passed the CARES Act in March 2020, which provided $150 billion to states, tribal governments, and units of local government. Missouri was allocated approximately $2.3 billion. Missouri allocated approximately $34 million in CARES Act funds to Greene County.
The Greene County Commission created the CARES Act Relief Fund to “promote recovery by funding programs and services that support the needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency” and to help administer the funds. An advisory council of 30 citizen volunteers was appointed to review funding requests and make funding recommendations to the Greene County Commission.
Derges claimed in her application to the Greene County CARES Act Relief Fund that Lift Up provided COVID-19 testing.
To support her claim, Derges provided invoices totaling $296,574 from Dynamic DNA for more than 3,000 COVID-19 laboratory tests. Derges submitted the Dynamic DNA invoices as Lift Up expenditures, the indictment says, although they were actually for testing done at Derges’s for-profit Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.
Lift Up and Ozark Valley Medical Clinic are separate legal entities. According to the indictment, Ozark Valley Medical Center had already received payment from its clients of approximately $517,000 for these COVID-19 tests. Ozark Valley Medical Center charged clients, patients, or their patient’s employer approximately $167 per sample for its COVID-19 testing services. Derges allegedly concealed from Greene County that these COVID-19 tests had already been paid for by other payors.
In December 2020, the Greene County Commission awarded Lift Up $296,574 in CARES Act funding based upon Lift Up’s fraudulent application and the Dynamic DNA invoices Derges had submitted. Derges deposited the check into Lift Up’s bank account, then transferred the funds into Ozark Valley Medical Center’s bank account.
Derges provided several more invoices from Dynamic DNA to Greene County later in December 2020 to further support her application for Lift Up, the indictment says, although the invoices were actually for testing done for clients at Ozark Valley Medical Center, raising the total to $589,143 for 6,177 COVID-19 tests. Derges allegedly concealed from Greene County that Ozark Valley Medical Center already had been paid approximately $1 million by clients, patients, or their patients’ employers, for these COVID-19 tests.
The indictment includes a forfeiture allegation, which would require her to forfeit all property and any money obtained from the schemes to the federal government.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon Kempf and was investigated by the FBI, Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and the DEA.