JEFFERSON CITY − Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been asked to stop using a photo with Missouri Supreme Court judges after the court called its use "inappropriate."
The Supreme Court of Missouri issued a statement Friday and said it learned of a campaign mailer using a photo of Schmitt and three of the Court's judges late Thursday night. The mailer is for Schmitt's campaign for U.S. Senate.
The photo was taken by a member of the attorney general's staff, during an event celebrating Missouri's bicentennial in August, according to the statement. The judges attended the event in their official capacities.
"Neither the Court nor its judges had any knowledge that the photograph would be distributed or used in a political context," the statement said. "Furthermore, none of the judges did - or ever would - consent to their names, titles or likenesses being used in any political context."
It is against the law for the judges to engage in any political activity. The judges reported the incident as required by their judicial code of conduct and legal ethics, the statement said.
"The judges are disappointed that this photo was used, without their knowledge or consent, for such a blatant political purpose," the statement said.
The Court asked Schmitt's office to delete the photograph and any others like it from the office's public or social media accounts to prevent any further use of the images.