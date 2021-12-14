MAYFIELD, Ky. - Missouri Task Force 1 completed 1,054 structural assessments and several targeted wellness checks in Mayfield, Kentucky Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
The task force was deployed Sunday and arrived early Monday morning and received its mission assignment around 7 a.m. Monday. The team includes 35 personnel and 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment.
The team said it looked for victims and evaluated the amount of damage to structures for each assessment. It then documented the GPS location with damage symbols.
By the end, the team created maps with the GPS data to identify areas it covered and areas it still need covered.
This information is vital in moving that community toward recovery, the task force said.
Updates will be provided to the community as information becomes available.