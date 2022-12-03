MOBERLY - The Moberly Christmas Festival is being held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in celebration of the town's businesses and traditions.
The fest began with various holiday pop-up shops as well as arts and crafts downtown.
The event brings the community together, according to Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director Megan Schmitt.
"This raises the awareness of Moberly to visitors, and then also it's really important for our local businesses," Schmitt said. "This is a great event to encourage people to shop and spend their dollars in Moberly instead of online."
As the day went on, there was also a Christmas parade followed by an evening of horse-drawn carriage rides, live reindeer, living windows and the mayor's tree lighting.