JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri farmers and ranchers can apply for an extended overwidth hauling permit at no cost through March 1, 2023, as drought conditions continue across the state.
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the permit extension was granted "in an effort to aid the agricultural community as statewide drought conditions continue," according to a press release.
On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson extended Missouri's drought alert to March 1, 2023, as 87% of the state is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
MoDOT had previously extended the overwidth hauling permit to Dec. 1.
Loads must be of legal height, length and weight. Permits can be requested online using the MoDOT Carrier Express online service. Customers can write a comment on the application about the fee waiver or call in when submitting their application to have the agent waive the fee.
MoDOT’s waiver and special overwidth permit allows drivers in Missouri to:
- Obtain the permit at no cost.
- Haul hay loads of up to 12 feet, 6 inches in width using a blanket permit. Haul hay loads up to 14 feet in width using a single-trip permit.
- Move hay during holiday periods and at night. At night, or when visibility is less than 500 feet, drivers must use a reflective, oversized load sign and clearance lights instead of the normal flags required at the edges of the load.
MoDOT also warned that most of the southeastern United States is currently under a quarantine zone for imported fire ants, which can easily spread through the movement of hay. Farmers and ranchers who believe they have received fire ants in a shipment of hay should call their local MU Extension agent as soon as possible, MoDOT said.