COLUMBIA − As summer wraps up, the Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to hire its maintenance crews for this winter.
MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state.
Salaries begin at $17.55 per hour and is eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter or emergency operations, according to a news release.
“It’s not just a winter job,” Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director, said. “Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.”
There are some requirements for full-time maintenance employment:
- 18 years old or older,
- High school diploma or GED/HiSET,
- Valid driver's license,
- Passing grade on the written portion of the commercial driver's license (CDL) exam prior to hire date,
- Passing grade on the driving portion of the CDL exam with tanker endorsement, no air brake restrictions (Class B), within 60 days after being hired,
- Successful completion of a work simulation examination and a medical-physical examination,
- Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).
There are also requirements for full-time emergency maintenance operators:
- 18 years old or older,
- Commercial driver's license (CDL) Class A or B with no air brake restrictions,
- Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).
Full-time maintenance employees will receive a full training. Benefits also include retirement, paid leave and vision and dental insurance.
For a full list of openings or to apply online, head to MoDOT's website.