COLUMBIA − As summer wraps up, the Missouri Department of Transportation is beginning to hire its maintenance crews for this winter.

MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state. 

Salaries begin at $17.55 per hour and is eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter or emergency operations, according to a news release.

“It’s not just a winter job,” Natalie Roark, MoDOT’s maintenance director, said. “Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe for all who travel on them.”

There are some requirements for full-time maintenance employment:

  • 18 years old or older,
  • High school diploma or GED/HiSET,
  • Valid driver's license,
  • Passing grade on the written portion of the commercial driver's license (CDL) exam prior to hire date,
  • Passing grade on the driving portion of the CDL exam with tanker endorsement, no air brake restrictions (Class B), within 60 days after being hired,
  • Successful completion of a work simulation examination and a medical-physical examination,
  • Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).

There are also requirements for full-time emergency maintenance operators:

  • 18 years old or older,
  • Commercial driver's license (CDL) Class A or B with no air brake restrictions,
  • Pre-employment drug test and criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment).

Full-time maintenance employees will receive a full training. Benefits also include retirement, paid leave and vision and dental insurance. 

For a full list of openings or to apply online, head to MoDOT's website.

