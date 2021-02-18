JEFFERSON CITY - Preliminary reports for 2020 show Missouri traffic fatalities have increased 12% from 2019.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), 989 people died in Missouri crashes in 2020, 108 more than the year before.
Capt. John Hotz, MSHP Public Information and Education Director, said nearly every fatal crash that occurs is preventable.
"Over 90% of these crashes were the result of someone simply making a poor decision, primarily: driving too fast, driving while distracted or driving impaired. Many of those killed were not wearing a seat belt," Capt. Hotz said.
This is the largest increase in traffic fatalities Missouri has faced since 2007. Specifically, there were sizable increases in speed and unbuckled related fatalities, both seeing a 25% increase from 2019. In 2020, 67% of people killed in car crashes were not wearing a seat belt and early numbers show 389 individuals were killed involving excessive speed or driving too fast for conditions.
Missouri also experienced the largest number of pedestrian fatalities in state history, with 126 people killed in 2020.
MoDOT State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood says the pandemic doesn't prevent these crashes from occurring.
"The pandemic reminded us that even if a large portion of vehicles are removed from the roadways, poor driving behaviors still have significant and often deadly consequences,” Hood said.
She also noted the plans for a new traffic plan to help Missouri reach the goal of zero traffic fatalities in Missouri.
"This year, we’re excited to introduce Missouri’s new strategic plan, a tool we hope will help us eventually reach that goal,” Hood said in a press release.
Missouri’s new strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, Driving Missouri Toward Safer Roads, identifies four key focus areas to help turn the tide:
- Occupant protection (seat belts, car seats and helmets)
- Distracted driving
- Speed and aggressive driving
- Impaired driving
It will help identify ways all Missouri residents can help reduce the number of fatalities on roadways. Show-Me Zero includes strategies for families and individuals as well as groups, such as schools, businesses, local public agencies, law enforcement, health organizations and statewide officials.
The Show-Me Zero program ultimately asks drivers to operate a vehicle with four actions in mind: Buckle up, put the phone down, slow down and drive sober.
The plan can be viewed in its entirety here.