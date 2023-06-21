The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF) are joining forces in an effort to control the invasive, exotic and noxious weeds that have been along the state's roadways.
This summer, MoDOT says it's taking a new UTV spraying operation statewide to strategically target specific harmful vegetation while limiting collateral impact to desirable roadside vegetation.
The new partnership will include training, funding and shared resources among the three organizations to support MoDOT's crews applying the treatments.
“These operations are positive in that they not only remove vegetation that could continue to spread and replace beneficial plants, but they also encourage and bolster the vegetation that promotes a healthy environment for native insects and other forms of Missouri wildlife, as well as people,” Angela Sokolowski, MDC invasive species ecologist, said in a news release.
Support vehicles will work closely behind the UTVs to provide water and materials, as well as back-up safety to the spraying crews.
MoDOT says spraying operations typically have little impact on traffic flow, but motorists are urged to use caution and slow down if they see a spraying operation at work.