MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Transportation has opened its public comment period for its statewide transportation improvement program (STIP).

STIP provides a layout of more than 1,700 projects through 2026 that span across the 34,000 miles that MoDOT covers.

Using revenue from the gas tax increase and federal funds, MoDOT has more than $7.5 billion to use toward construction work across the state with about $1.5 billion a year in construction contracts.

MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter previously told KOMU 8 about 75% of the projects take care of the highway system the state already has.

"So they're maintaining roads and bridges that are out there that we need to, you know, either resurface or rehab or replace some bridges," Schroeter said. "There is a portion of work that is doing new things on our system- building some interchanges, adding lanes, things like that that communities really want."

Public comment will be available for 30 days. To view the draft STIP and to give comment, click here.