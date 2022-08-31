JEFFERSON CITY - In an effort to reduce roadside deaths and injuries, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will limit road construction on Labor Day weekend to accommodate the predicted increase in travel.
Work on roadway projects that would impact Labor Day traffic will be halted at noon on Friday, Sept. 2 and resume at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
State troopers and local law enforcement agencies will also be patrolling Missouri’s roadways watching for impaired drivers, enforcing speed-limit, seat belts and aggressive-driving laws, as well as assisting motorists.
“Eleven people died and 458 were injured in Missouri traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend,” said MoDOT Director, Patrick McKenna. “As we round out the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, let’s see if we can achieve zero fatalities for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.”
AAA Missouri, MoDOT, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and towing safety advocates traveled across the state Wednesday to urge drivers to be aware of emergency responders while driving. It's all part of the Slow Down, Move Over, Save a Life, tour.
More information can be found on MoDOT's interactive traveler information map at www.traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).