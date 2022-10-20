JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) hosted its annual statewide winter operations drill Thursday. The department says this training is more critical than ever, amidst major staffing shortages.
"Staffing remains a challenge, but at an elevated level," MoDOT Central District Engineer Machelle Watkins said. "We're about 900 employees below what we need to respond to a widespread event that lasts more than a 24-hour period."
Though staffing shortages are not new to the department, Watkins said there were only a few hundred openings last year.
"I think it's been much more noticeable since the pandemic, but there has been an increase in demand for CDL drivers long-term, so it is something that's been a long time coming," Watkins said.
MoDOT expects this lack of drivers will impact the rate at which they are able to clear roads.
“With years of high turnover, we are nearly 30% below the staffing we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” Patrick McKenna, MoDOT's director, said in a press release. “If a widespread winter storm lasts more than one 12-hour shift, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift and therefore it will take longer to clear the roads."
Watkins says these delays could take longer than 24 hours after a storm for non-priority roads. MoDOT's first priority roads are interstates and major roadways that carry the most traffic.
If you're interested in applying for one of the open positions, visit the career section on MoDOT's website.