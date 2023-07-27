JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Transportation has invited the public to join the discussion on priority unfounded transportation needs in the area. The meeting will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the Missouri River Regional Library Art Gallery.
MoDOT, working alongside regional planning partners, has outlined a draft High Priority Unfunded Needs listing, which identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfounded transportation needs for the system. The listing includes projects needing funding, to guide development as more state and federal funding becomes available.
The public is invited to review and give feedback on the priority in which projects could be funded.
The draft lists include $4.7 billion in road and bridge needs, divided in three tiers. Tier one includes $552 million and includes needs that could be accomplished in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Tier two is worth $2.1 billion and includes needs beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. Tier three includes $2 billion of needs also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates.
In addition, MoDot and planning partners have identified $1 billion in multimodal needs.
Missouri’s transportation system is one of the largest for any state in the country, including 33,808 miles of roads and 10,424 bridges.
The presentation, draft document and comment form will be available online through Aug. 31: modot.org/unfundedneeds.