JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public comment as a part of an environmental study re-evaluation for a 47-mile stretch of U.S. Route 63.
The goal of the study is to explore specific improvements that will enhance safety and ease congestion along the corridor, while also providing improved access for businesses and communities, according to MoDOT.
The affected corridor of the highway extends from just south of the Route 50 interchange in Osage County to just north of Rolla in Phelps County. This corridor serves as the primary roadway connecting Rolla to Jefferson City.
In coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, the study team is currently in the process of re-evaluating the 2009 Environmental Impact Statement of this area. A National Environmental Policy Act re-evaluation is necessary because existing conditions, possible solutions, potential impacts, and related mitigation measures may have changed.
MoDOT is currently seeking public comment regarding the previous 2009 study as well as potential roadway improvements. More information about the study as well as a virtual form to submit comments can be found here. Comments can be submitted through Aug. 23.
The re-evaluation is expected to be completed in May of 2023.