JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is presenting its largest infrastructure improvement plan its ever created.

MoDOT's draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) provides a layout of projects through 2026 that span across the 34,000 miles that the transportation system covers.

For the first time in over 20 years, MoDOT is able to create an infrastructure plan with revenue coming in from two sides, according to MoDOT Assistant Chief Engineer Eric Schroeter.

Using revenue from the gas tax increase and federal funds, MoDOT has over $7.5 billion to use toward construction work across the state with about $1.5 billion a year in construction contracts, according to Schroeter.

The plan outlines over 1,700 projects, including 700 new projects that are worth over $7 billion.

"About 75% of the projects are taking care of the highway system we already have. So they're maintaining roads and bridges that are out there that we need to, you know, either resurface or rehab or replace some bridges," Schroeter said. "There is a portion of work that is doing new things on our system- building some interchanges, adding lanes, things like that that communities really want."

Central Missouri is expected to get $690 million worth of work. The Central District spans across 18 counties: Howard, Boone, Cooper, Callaway, Moniteau, Cole, Osage, Gasconade, Morgan, Miller, Maries, Camden, Laclede, Pulaski, Phelps, Dent, Crawford and Washington.

"This is a lot of work to get started, and a lot of work for our contracting partners, and we're really looking forward to that," Schroeter said.

Here's how the Central District's state fiscal year project budgeting breaks down:

7/2021-6/2022: $387,569

7/2022-6/2023: $133,443

7/2023-6/2024: $123,318

7/2024-6/2025: $61,575

7/2025-6/2026: $52,525

The draft STIP will be released in approximately two weeks for public comment. Schroeter said MoDOT typically takes public comment for 30 days. From there, MoDOT will summarize the comments and determine whether they need to make adjustments.

The draft will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in July. Once approved, the Federal Department of Transportation will give it a final approval.