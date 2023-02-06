JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation says the national staffing shortage is hitting the department hard, which could affect future projects.
The Missouri Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight met Monday to discuss plans for transportation construction.
The meeting comes after Gov. Mike Parson's State of State address where his proposed budget centered around state infrastructure, workforce and education, government reform, health and mental health care, and public safety.
At the meeting, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna provided its annual report, which highlighted the department's staffing shortage.
McKenna says supply shock is the reason of the shortage. Staffing has been on the decline for the last five to six years with COVID-19 pandemic only worsening the problem.
"We were losing as many as 90 people in a given month," McKenna said. "In fiscal [year] 2022, we lost 907 people in total - that's nearly 20%."
McKenna says many employees have left for better opportunities.
"The issue has been 75% to 80% of our people that have left in the last five, six years, have left for higher salaries," he said.
This is why McKenna says he is in support of Parson's budget request calling for an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for state employees. This means that MoDOT can modify its pay rate to balance the current rate of inflation in the economy.
With Parson's recent proposal to expand Interstate 70, KOMU 8 asked McKenna how it will be able to complete future projects with employee shortages.
"When we are down literally hundreds and hundreds of people ... well over a million labor hours, we just don't have the wherewithal to get to everything immediately," McKenna said.
MoDOT is attempting to fix the problem by asking its employees to work voluntary overtime for an additional eight to 10 hours for the next few months. McKenna said he does not think this will be an issue, though.
"Anytime we've asked for people to step up, they always do and it's just an amazing group of men and women that are trying to do the best they can with limited resources and are trying to do as good as a job they can for the traveling public," he said.
Regarding plans for the I-70 expansion, McKenna says it will be multi-year process.
"Depending on the continuing deliberations between the administration and the General Assembly, we'll know in May what the final result of those deliberations are, and we'll know then what scale to be working on," he said.