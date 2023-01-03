JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting next week to discuss plans for improvements to U.S. Route 54 in northern Jefferson City.
The meeting will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at the John. G, Christy Municipal Building, located on 320 east McCarthy Street in Jefferson City.
Drivers and residents are invited to the meeting which will also highlight the restriping of Eastbound lanes of Route 54 on the Roy Blunt Bridge, which will be expanded from three to four lanes.
The goal of this revolves around expanding traffic capacity and making route 54 as safe and reliable as possible.
Work is anticipated to occur in 2024, with the contract of the project scheduled to be rewarded by the end of 2023.
Motorists and area residents can find more information about the project and leave comments by visiting modot.org/JeffersonCity54.