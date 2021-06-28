LEES SUMMIT – Lloyd Crawford, a longtime Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) maintenance worker in the Kansas City District, died early Monday in the line of duty.

The incident occurred on northbound Route 273 at the intersection of Route 371 in Platte County, according to a news release from MoDOT. 

Crawford, 61, was performing flooding emergency work in Tracy, Missouri when the incident occurred. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Crawford was struck by a vehicle while working.  

Crawford had nearly 18 years of service at MoDOT and was working as the Platte City Maintenance Supervisor. He began working for MoDOT in December of 2003 as a seasonal maintenance worker and, after working various other maintenance positions, was promoted to maintenance supervisor in December 2019.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lloyd’s family,” MoDOT Kansas City District Engineer Chris Redline said. “Lloyd was a friend to many and will be missed by us all. He was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT. Our hearts are heavy.”  