COLUMBIA - Going into the 2021 winter season, the Missouri Department of Transportation is expecting delays in their winter operations due to a shortage of staff.
According to MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, the department has seen a continued increase in the number of people exiting the workforce over the last 5 years.
McKenna said this year, the turnover rate is getting more severe.
McKenna said the decrease in the workforce is due to retirements, employee exits and competitive pay in other states.
"We have to raise the pay for our employees and we have to bring it up to market levels or we are going to continue to see this type of turnover," McKenna said. "We project about 800 people will leave the department this year."
McKenna said the department needs to be more competitive with their pay in order to keep their equipment operators and professionals under MoDOT contracts.
The equipment operators and professionals have a commercial driver's license (CDL) which allows them to drive snow plows on Missouri's highways and main roads.
Due to these skilled individuals exiting the workforce, along with a reported shortage of CDL certified individuals across the country, MoDOT will be short staffed this winter in snow plow drivers and equipment operators.
"We don't have enough [workers] this winter, we're probably 600 people short, hundreds across the state," McKenna said.
He said MoDOT has tried to bring in 200 to 300 seasonal workers but has struggled.
McKenna also explained in order to decrease the number of workers who leave and to increase employment, the department must raise the pay for employees and bring it up to market levels.
McKenna said it's going to take longer for drivers to clear roads during statewide storms with large amounts of snow.
Mid-Missouri road departments are also experiencing a shortage in staff for the upcoming winter.
Boone County Road and Bridge Field Supervisor Darren Evans said despite the smaller workforce, they are prepared and ready to go for the winter season.
"We're a few guys short but we're making adjustments and hopefully we'll have it all cleared eventually," Evans said.
Evans has been a truck driver for 17 years and said the hours can be stressful and the weather can be strenuous during the 12-hour shift.
To help assist new hires, Evans said Boone County Road and Bridge offers in-house training and CDL classes through the department.
"We have the experienced guys run with the newer guys to get them familiar with the territory so they have no questions when it's time to clear up the event," Evans said.
MoDOT and Boone County Road and Bridge said their goals remain the same this winter: to clear the roads and provide safe travel.
McKenna said if individuals can avoid unnecessary travel in inclement weather, this would be the year to do so.